Yoga retreat and tour in India aids girls

Welcome the New Year by saying namaste in Kerala, India, site of an 11-day yoga retreat and tour. Souljourny Yoga, a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness and funds for girls’ education through yoga retreats, will host its first event of 2019 in India. Besides daily yoga and meditation sessions, the itinerary includes a boat trip on the backwaters of Kerala, a tour of ancient temples in Thanjavur, a dance workshop and an opportunity to explore the port city of Kochi. The trip will help support the My Name Is Kumar Foundation's after-school program for girls.