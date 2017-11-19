With renovatons and new restaurants, LAX hotels are taking off

The $14 billion in improvements at LAX have stolen the show, but the airport is not the only place that’s getting a face-lift.

Check out the nearby hotels on Century Boulevard for a happy surprise for out-of-town guests or for you if you have an early flight.

There are new hotels and several others undergoing major renovations, adding eye-catching designs inside and out, opening fun restaurants and becoming chic, happening places.

Surprise. Whoever heard of an airport hotel being a happening place? They're adequate for a one-night stay and as a place to stash your car for a few days, but certainly not places you'd want to spend a weekend or a week.

But the hotels near LAX take off, so to speak.

Many have lower rates than at similar downtown accommodations. They're convenient to the airport, of course, but they are close enough to Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and other Southland attractions to be used as a base. (Perhaps a good place to stash your visiting cousins from Iowa during the holidays?) Many have a cool vibe and cushy rooms.

“The hotels here are stepping up their game,” said Laurie Hughes, executive director of Gateway Los Angeles, the business improvement district that covers the LAX neighborhood.

"They really have to. After one renovates, the others need to in order to be competitive."

Hughes, who has been working for LAX improvements for 17 years, is proud of the way the neighborhood is developing.

"We've gone from barbed wire, cargo facilities and nude bars to upscale hotels and places to eat,” she said.

“We have 8,000 hotel rooms. What we've needed is amenities like restaurants and things for people to do. Now, hotels are putting in restaurants on their first floors.

"Sometimes, I feel like I've died and gone to heaven."

Here's a look at some of the changes:

The new hotels

H Hotel

Kate Noelle Hannah, a robotic butler, who is available to deliver goodies to guests (and their kids) in their rooms at the Homewood Suites Hilton by LAX. Hannah, a robotic butler, who is available to deliver goodies to guests (and their kids) in their rooms at the Homewood Suites Hilton by LAX. (Kate Noelle)

The H Hotel, which opened in October, is part of Hilton's Curio collection, a group of one-of-a-kind lodges such as the popular Hotel del Coronado near San Diego.

The H is new — one of just a few hotels to open near LAX in decades — and a step up stylistically from many airport-adjacent facilities.

It was created from the skeleton of a 12-story office building, so the ceilings in its 168 rooms are high — more that 11 feet, adding a spacious feel. There's also a big fitness center with 1,270 square feet of workout space and a comfortable lounge with luggage lockers, a shower and work space for guests with flight times that don't line up with check-out/check-in times.

Guests also can get to know Hannah, a robotic butlerthat brought me a bottle of water and a snack and is available to deliver goodies to guests (and their kids) in their rooms.

Other features include a pool and a lobby-level restaurant, Waypoint Kitchen, with wonderful comfort food such as mac 'n’ cheese ($9) and jumbo meatballs ($12).

An open-air top-floor deck offers dramatic views of the runways below as well as a 180-degree panoramic snapshot of the L.A. landscape, from the ocean to the Hollywood sign.

Info: H Hotel, 6151 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles; (310) 215-3000. Doubles from $229. Airport shuttle. Parking packages available.

Homewood Suites

Hilton / Hilton Fitness Center at the Homewood Suites Hilton by LAX. Fitness Center at the Homewood Suites Hilton by LAX. (Hilton / Hilton)

Families — or travelers who are staying several days — might like this new hotel, which offers rooms with kitchens.

Homewood Suites, also a Hilton Hotels brand, shares the H building, taking up the bottom six floors while the H rooms occupy floors 7-12. Like H, it opened in October.

Both hotels have check-in counters on the ground floor and share some facilities, such as the pool, a business area and Waypoint Kitchen.

Like H, Homewood's 158 rooms have high ceilings and great views of the runways, albeit from lower floors. The decor and amenities aren't quite as plush, but the ease and cost savings of having a kitchen is a bonus.

There's also a free breakfast, which H doesn't offer.

Info: Homewood Suites, 6151 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles; (310) 215-3300. Doubles from $259. Free Wi-Fi. Airport shuttle. Parking packages available.

Hyatt Regency Los Angeles Airport

Hyatt Regency Hyatt Regency Los Angeles International Airport Presidential Suite. Hyatt Regency Los Angeles International Airport Presidential Suite. (Hyatt Regency)

Imagine lazing in a spacious swimming pool on a warm night, watching stars in the sky and the colorful columns of kinetic lights that mark the LAX Gateway.

Does that sound like an airport hotel?

Yes, it’s just one of the many cool features you’ll find at the Hyatt Regency LAX, the closest hotel to the airport and another new face on Century Boulevard.

The 580-room hotel, which opened earlier this year, is the only Hyatt Regency in the L.A. region, adding an upscale vibe to the airport area.

It also has one of the largest presidential suites in the area, a ballroom, a conference center and a gym with views of the city.

“We have invested the last two years in redesigning not only the hotel but associated services to give travelers back more of their time to stay connected to family and work,” said Ken Pilgrim, the hotel's general manager.

A highlight is the hotel’s ground-floor dining options. Unity LA features neighborhood flavors from across Los Angeles, including drunken noodles from Thai Town and carne asada from Boyle Heights.

Here's a tip for travelers getting ready to fly out of LAX: Stop at Unity LA for dinner with the friend you've asked to take you to the airport. Get your pal’s parking ticket validated, then take the hotel shuttle to the airport.

You can have a nice dinner and your friend can avoid the airport lines.

Info: Hyatt Regency LAX, 6225 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles; (424) 702-1234. Doubles from $289. Free Wi-Fi. Airport shuttle. Parking packages available.

The renovations