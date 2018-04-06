Legoland's new Castle Hotel opens April 27

Legoland California in Carlsbad is set to open the 250-room Castle Hotel, its second on-site lodging, designed to delight travelers 2-12.
The hotel's guest rooms will follow three themes – Knights and Dragons; Royal Princess and Magic Wizards – and the property includes more than 2,000 LEGO models, a Dragon's Den restaurant and a courtyard where games and entertainment will happen. The new lodgings, already taking bookings with spring weekends filling up fast, will stand next to the park's entrance.
The new lodging will be slightly pricier than the existing Legoland Hotel. A random check of dates in May shows pre-tax rates of $275 and up for deluxe Knights and Dragons rooms (breakfast included) that sleep up to five people, more for suites. The new hotel also adds a "resort fee" of $28. Park admission is not included unless you pay more for a special package.
Sometime this summer, park management expects to open a Deep Sea Adventure submarine ride, in which "submarines" on underwater tracks glide past real sea creatures, including fish, rays and sharks. Access to that ride will be included in the cost of a regular park admission -- $99 for adults, $93 for children aged 3-12. Parking at the park is $20.
