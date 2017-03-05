He had other passengers begging to buy his lunch — so they could it eat. That's the power of a New Orleans po' boy

Regarding Alice Short’s article on New Orleans, “Join the Party,” Feb. 26:
Several years ago, during a trip to New Orleans with friends, we saved one of Short’s fantastic, highlighted restaurants for last.
On the way from our French Quarter hotel to Louis Armstrong Airport, we stopped at Mother’s.
The noontime flight from to L.A. would not have a meal service, but our buddy, Ernie, planned ahead with that stop. After a very worthwhile wait in line, we were soon ordering a couple of the larger Mother's Debris po' boys.
To begin with, whoever got that rental car the next time had the best smelling car in the whole fleet.
Once we boarded the plane and the door was closed, that same incredible aroma began to permeate our section of the cabin.
We soon had a lot of the other passengers wanting to buy our appetite-whetting Mother's po' boys. With what we were being offered, we could have paid for a good chunk of the cost of our tickets.
Although on the verge of alienating fellow passengers and even our flight attendants, we devoured each of those edible New Orleans' souvenirs, leaving only the wrappers to smell for the remainder of the trip.
I am hungry just thinking about it!
John Wade
Newbury Park
Burbank airport
The reasoning behind the decision to change the name of the Bob Hope Airport to the Hollywood Burbank Airport is silly [“Fun Flying With You, Bob Hope,” by Mary Forgione, Feb. 19].
As a Burbank official mentioned in her article explained: "A lot of people east of the Rockies didn't know where Bob Hope Airport was."
But the new name will no doubt provoke confusion in people; is the airport in Hollywood, Burbank or Los Angeles?
As a registered Republican in Los Angeles (I know, one of the 10 still around!), I greatly admired community supporter and family man Bob Hope, who was also a staunch Republican in liberal Hollywood. Is that the real reason his name had to be removed?
David Tulanian
Los Angeles
::
How funny a reason to rename the Burbank airport. Why don't they use that same reason to rename the Tom Bradley International Terminal? I have worked at LAX for many years and many people have asked where it was, thinking that there was more than one terminal. How many foreign travelers know who he is? LAX has only one, and it should be called just that: International terminal.
Tom Barden
Carson
Jane Levere’s Feb. 19 article on film museums [“A Global Focus on Film Museums”] left out one of the best ones in Southern California — the School of Cinematic Arts on the USC campus.
Included are sound stages, recording booths, an amazing collection of movie cameras dating to the beginning of the art, an outstanding collection of Frank Sinatra memorabilia and much more.
Next time she writes such an article about film museums around the world, take a look at Los Angeles — it's in the world too. In fact, I think Hollywood is somewhere around there.
Jan Young
Foothill Ranch
