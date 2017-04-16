That little Mexican village has gone way uptown

I read the recent article about Puerto Escondido with great interest [“Good Life on the Cheap,” by Nick Hilden, April 2].

My wife and I first visited there in 1978. At that time, they had just gotten electricity and there were no paved roads in town except the coast highway.

We stayed in a campground near the beach for $1 U.S. per night. We bought sandwiches for a few pesos from a friendly local who had a small restaurant on the beach.

Even at that time, the town was famous among the surfers of the world.

We went back many years later, only to discover that our little restaurant on the beach now had white-jacketed waiters and that there was a Gold's Gym near the beach with an adjacent bar where nobody spoke Spanish.

My wife's reaction was to turn to me and say, "Get me out of here!"

Jack Rogers

Long Beach

Indian visas

Regarding “For This Visa, Consider a Pro,” On the Spot by Catharine Hamm, April 2: In February, I applied for an Indian visa online and did not receive an email confirmation of approval. I had noticed that there was an option for checking on the status, which I did and found it marked as granted and printed it out. No problem.

The best website is indianvisaonline.gov.in, then click on the E-visa tab on the right-hand side.

Lonnie Horn

Irvine

I must disagree with the advice given in "On the Spot." We left for India on Feb.14, and I had little trouble filling out the online visa application. You need not complete it in one sitting — you get a code that enables you to return to your application — and after you pay online you receive the authorization by email. You may apply for a visa 30 days before departure. I would certainly try the online method before using a much more expensive visa service. I am not an IT person, but a 73-year-old retiree.

Betsy Handler

Pacific Palisades

Caption The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse Caption The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse Caption America's most Irish city (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Caption Stalking the wildflowers of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Caption Far beyond Hawaii in the South Pacific, there's a forgotten American national park The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. Caption A Mammoth snow Giant snow dump in the Sierra Giant snow dump in the Sierra

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel