An e-bike is not the only answer for the less-than-enthusiastic cyclist

Regarding “Riding an E-bicycle: Big Change, Big Charge,” by Valli Herman, April 9: Although electric bicycles may equalize riders in a group, another way to level the cycling field is to use multi-use trails on former rail corridors.

By exploring the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy offerings, riders can find numerous paths all over the country that follow less than a 3% grade.

One of the most stunning trails in the West is the Route of the Hiawatha, which runs through the Bitterroot Mountains between Montana and Idaho.

Take the whole family and thrill to riding through tunnels and across trestles high above forests and rivers.

Jean Collinsworth

Claremont

Sea and land in Alaska

The article “Building Up Steam for Alaskan Trips,” by Rosemary McClure [Cruise News, April 16] suggested that seeing the state by sea or by land was an either/or situation , when you can plan a trip that does both.

We had eight days in Alaska, first flying into Anchorage. After a couple days there, we drove our rental car to Seward, and the next morning, we took a six-hour day cruise into Kenai Fjords National Park.

After that, we started the drive to Valdez, stopping for a day for a guided trek on the inland Matanuska Glacier. Then in Seward we took the seven-hour Columbia Glacier Cruise. (The advantage of the smaller day cruise ships: They can get very close to the glaciers.)

Then we drove back to Anchorage for our flight home. Yes, there was a lot of driving, but it was on quiet roads with beautiful scenery and sightings of moose and eagles.

Peter Smith

Culver City

The aloha spirit

Re: “Psst! Insiders Say….” Hawaii Magazine’s reader “best of” choices, by Jay Jones, April 16: Best, shmest!! All the Hawaiian Islands possess that elusive magic known as the aloha spirit.

It’s one of the few things available that remains free of charge and with no special powers needed to absorb.

I know, because when my siblings and I had a family reunion there, all our issues evaporated and we had a fabulous time.

Ruth Kramer Ziony

Los Feliz

