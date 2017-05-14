It just doesn't get much cooler than a tundra buggy as a way to see Canada's polar bears

"They’re Totally Cool” by Margo Pfeiff, May 7, was "totally cool," as the headline put it. Allow me to add a Canadian adventure I experienced that was totally cold.

The Kingdom of the Ice Bear tour, organized by the Great Canadian Travel Group, began with an overnight in Winnipeg, Manitoba, followed by a flight to Churchill on Hudson Bay. For the next three days, tundra buggies were our mode of transportation.

They are heated and washroom-equipped, and lunch was served on board.

The result was truly amazing and an up-close photo opportunity to see polar bears preparing for their annual migration north in early November. I heartily recommend this as an addition to one’s bucket list of Canadian explorations.

Jim Morrow

Culver City

‘Dynamic’? Bah!

Thank you for your very good article on "dynamic" pricing in the travel industry [“Beating the Price Change Odds,” On the Spot, by Catharine Hamm, May 7].

I travel from the Bay Area to Mammoth Lakes to ski in the winter. I am always amazed at how hotel room prices vary; it makes no sense.

They can vary from purchasing online, calling reservations or directly calling the hotel, all done within 10 minutes.

I gave up on the travel industry years ago. You can pay a lot of money and get very little. Service is a thing of the past. Travel industry employees could care less, and I'm sure they are treated very poorly.

The travel industry sees the customer as the enemy.

If dynamic pricing is correct, why don't all industries use it? Why is a McDonald’s hamburger not more expensive at peak dining periods?

It's just lies and dishonesty. There is nothing dynamic about it.

Bill Honey

Walnut Creek, Calif.

Vantage cruises

The article about Danube River trips [“Sail Into a Fairy Tale,” by Rosemary McClure, April 30] omitted Vantage Travel from the list of European river boat companies.

I have been on AmaWaterways and Avalon, and they were fine.

I have been on Vantage trips six times and have a seventh booked. I find its cruise directors and travel guides to be the best. They are personable, knowledgeable and very helpful.

The cabins are ample; the food is great.

Judy Mandel

Laguna Woods

