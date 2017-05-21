The Summer of Love lives on, just not always with historically accurate detail

Regarding “Summer of Love Rolls On,” May 14: The San Francisco Love Tour bus pictured [on the cover of the Travel section] is a Volkswagen from the ’70s. True VW love buses in San Francisco were ’60s models. That said, the paint job is accurate.

Been there, done that.

Jerry Collamer

San Clemente

I have never been moved to write a letter to The Times until I read Rosemary McClure’s travel article about San Francisco's Summer of Love 50 years later [“Where the Hippie Spirit Grooves On,” May 14].

Of all of the amazing places to eat in San Francisco, she recommended the Hard Rock Cafe on Pier 39?

Ha-ha. I think Pier 39 was built to keep tourists away from the real San Francisco that I called home for 17 wonderful years.

Stuart Hamm

Pacoima

‘Dynamic pricing’

In the May 14 “On the Spot” column [“Your Fellow Readers’ Tips to Save Cash”], Catharine Hamm writes that “dynamic pricing” “leaves you with the disquieting feeling that you could have paid less.”

Shouldn’t it also just as logically leave you with the satisfying feeling that you could’ve paid more? Just asking.

Mike Berliner

Los Angeles

Olvera Street

I was pleased to read the April 30 “Bucket List” piece on Olvera Street.. I recommend visiting the site and then attending a performance of “Golondrina” on May 27 (www.vtopera.org) to learn about the 1926 alliance among activist Christine Sterling, then-Times publisher Harry Chandler and local merchants that saved Olvera Street from demolition.

Phyllis Elliott

Santa Monica

