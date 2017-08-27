The print Travel section is back. Here's what readers are saying about it

I was extremely happy and surprised to see the Travel section [Aug. 20] back in my Sunday L.A. Times. Thank you!

By far my favorite section of the Sunday newspaper.

Peter Wilder

Valencia

::

I was eagerly awaiting the "new" travel section of the paper! It came today. What a disappointment. Four full pages of ads, one huge picture on the first page, leaving a mere five pages of actual interesting information.

I realize that advertisements are the lifeline of the newspaper, but surely there has to be more than five pages of travel news available.

I love the L.A. Times but the Travel section, which I always save for "dessert," could surely have more great articles like the cover one by Christopher Reynolds.

Ah, well, all things considered, the L.A. Times is the only worthwhile game in town.

Bob Lippert

Hemet

::

I want the old Travel section back. Nice photos, nothing of interest to read. Guess you just took the summer off. Too bad. I was looking forward to seeing the new section. Darn.

Karen Weiss

Playa del Rey

::

I am pleased to resume reading the Travel section in the Sunday Times. It appears there is more content, and I look forward to (hopefully) seeing stories about Europe and New York City.

Thanks.

Ron Lesovsky

Huntington Beach

::

Great job. I was worried it was an excuse to get rid of you. Thank God I was wrong.

Robert M. Rosenthal

Studio City

::

I’ve subscribed to the L.A. Times since 1967, and Travel has always been the first section I read on Sundays.

I missed you. Like many people, it’s difficult for me to adjust to the many changes we’ve been witnessing of late.

So pleased that the front page of the section is still a photo of a special destination to be highlighted inside.

I missed the reader’s vacation photo on the back page, but see that on Page 2 you are requesting submissions.

Photos have always been instrumental in increasing my curiosity about a destination.

Local destinations on Page 3 are a welcome change.

“Airfares” was a feature I always checked in hopes of a great offer. The newest format is more difficult for me to read. (Is that my old age or have others made comments as well?) Not sure about the breadth of your readership, but because I fly out of Burbank often I’d love information about my local airport.

Keep up the good work. The most important thing is to not go away!

Karen Komai Margolis

CAPTION Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. CAPTION Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel