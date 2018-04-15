This roadside bunny led him down a rabbit hole

It's always a pleasure to turn first to the Travel section. You've done a great job.
Now, about that rabbit photo on the cover of the April 1 Travel section ("Leaps Off the Landscape," by Mary Forgione).
When I was a kid in New York about 60 years ago and would travel around New England, there were two sets of signs I always remembered. One was for Harold's Club.
Next to the Harold's Club sign was a gigantic black jack rabbit. The sign read Jack Rabbit Trading Post and the mileage to Joseph City, Ariz., which is where it was.
I finally got to the Jack Rabbit Trading Post in my late teens. It was a shack with a soda machine outside in those days. What a letdown. I bought a couple of souvenirs, probably made in China, which I still have. It's still on old Route 66.
Rabbit sculptures in California wine country don't hold a candle to gigantic jack rabbits on the Boston Post Road in Mamaroneck, N.Y.
Robert M. Rosenthal
Burbank
The antler arch in Jackson, Wyo., in the April 1 article looks interesting, but the World's Largest Elkhorn Arch is about 70 miles south on U.S. 89 in Afton, Wyo.
It spans the entire four lanes of the town's main drag and features a statue of two sparring bull elks on top. It's impressive!
Dave Hunsaker
North Tustin
When in Carpinteria for breakfast …
How could one describe Carpinteria ("Surf's Up, but the Turf Is Grand Too," Weekend Escape, by Marc Stirdivant, April 1) without mentioning Esau's Cafe (esauscafe.com) for breakfast?
It is a destination and celebration of nostalgia for diners and great food. You should re-visit. As important as the Spot is for lunch, Esau's is for breakfast.
Gary Lapman
Goleta, Calif.
Wait just a doggone minute
In regards the March 25 On the Spot column by Catharine Hamm ("Fur Will Fly in This Debate") and a follow-up with reader comments April 1 ("What You Had to Say About Flying With Support Animals"), a couple of things bother me.
First, when I got my dog six years ago, I limited my search to those that weighed 20 pounds because I knew I wanted to travel with her.
Second, when I travel with her, I pay $100 to $125 each way for an under-seat space for her — space I have already paid for. She stays in the carrier the whole time we are in the airport and on the plane.
I am certain that many people claiming support animals don't really need that dog to function. Why do I think this? Because some of them are friends, family and clients.
I miss my dog when I travel without her, but I do not claim her as an emotional support animal.
One time I flew from Baltimore to Boston on JetBlue; I paid $80 for my ticket and $100 for my dog.
I am in the process of getting a second dog, and although I have seen many larger ones in my search, I refrain from getting them because I follow the airlines' rules.
But people do not think that far ahead and instead game the system.
Harlan Levinson
Los Angeles