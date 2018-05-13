The Fillmore story put a song in her heart

What a fabulous surprise in my Sunday Travel section ("Feel the Music at the Fillmore," by Christopher Reynolds, May 6). I attended many, many concerts in San Francisco in the '60s, mostly at the original Fillmore/Fillmore West.
Bill Graham was a force of nature. I always enjoyed shaking his hand after a concert. He was passionate about rock 'n' roll, and it showed — sometimes as sunshine, sometimes as storm clouds.
No matter what, you always got the real thing from him.
The story of his life, "Bill Graham Presents: My Life Inside Rock and Out," by Graham and Robert Greenfield, brought back many fond memories. I hope everyone got to see the Bill Graham exhibit at the Skirball. (I brought my own apple!) So good.
Thanks for the sublime memories.
Dorothy Duder
North Hollywood
Watch those passport renewal dates
I had to laugh when I read Christopher Reynolds' piece this morning ("Dad Dances Quickly to Get Kid's New Passport," On the Spot, May 6). This exact thing happened to me, but not just once! My kids' five-year passports had expired before our 2013 trip, and by the time we noticed it, the only appointment we could get was the day of our trip to Europe.
You'd think that stress would make us doubly careful, but two years later it was my passport that was going to expire while on vacation abroad.
It's probably a good idea to put everyone's expiration dates in your digital calendar with a reminder to renew at least six months prior to expiration.
Eileen Lyon
Encino
Las Vegas hotel fees: You can bet on ’em
My last trip to Vegas was June 2016. At that time fees for parking were just starting.
The sneaky fees really turned me off.
I understand the pools and the Wi-Fi are an added expense, but $30 a night?
Matt Dale
Woodhaven, Mich.