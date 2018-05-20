Cruise lines might be a little more lenient with their dress codes on first and last nights — here's why

Encouraged by online blogs that indicated it wasn't impossible to get a same- day passport, I completed and printed the online form, visited my local 24/7 Fedex Business office location for a new photo, and got up way too early to trek from my home in Orange County to the Federal Building in West L.A. I arrived promptly at 6:45 a.m. without an appointment, but with my nicest smile and most patient demeanor.