Travel letters: This Colorado amphitheater rocks their worlds

Jul 22, 2018 | 5:00 AM

Great article on Red Rocks [“A Rocking Good Time in Thin Air,” by Christopher Reynolds, July 15]. I’m a native Angeleno who has seen Widespread Panic there year after year since the late ’90s.

It’s the mecca of concert venues!

Aiman Shawaf

Mar Vista

I just wanted to let you know how much I enjoyed the article on Red Rocks. I had no idea about the park there or its construction. Nor did I know about the "vibe" felt by the musicians playing there.

I was lucky enough to catch Jimi Hendrix at the show Reynolds mentioned. It was Sept. 1, 1968. I was 17. The emphasis was on the show, and I knew nothing about the venue itself. I headed back to Southern California for my senior year of high school and really didn't give it a second thought.

Thanks again for enlightening me about it.

Peter Smith

Lake Arrowhead

