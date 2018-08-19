Travel letters: Santa Barbara and Montecito hotel rates, like summer temps, are way too high

Why do companies persist in fixing things after the fact? After reading about Loretta Gromo’s experience at Royal Caribbean, I would be reluctant to work directly with the cruise line [“Calling Customer Service,” On the Spot, by Catharine Hamm, Aug. 5]. I do have a AAA travel agent for cruises I don't book with my personal consultant on my preferred line. She knows my preferences and what I am comfortable with and what I am not.