Travel letters: Santa Barbara and Montecito hotel rates, like summer temps, are way too high

I cannot believe that the great loss of the Miramar in Montecito, Calif., for middle-class family vacations has morphed into an $850-a-night property [“Posh Playground,” by Rosemary McClure, Aug. 12].
On a teacher's salary with a couple of kids we could go there for a few nights and enjoy the heck out of that exciting train whistle, the swings scattered throughout the property, the swimming pools and the strip of beach.
In early October, when it was broiling hot at home, we would escape a weekend or two yearly to the Miramar for $50 a night. This was not long before it closed.
To reopen it at rates that only a rich person can afford (surely even the rich have to think twice about that nightly charge, jeez) is sad.
We've seen the neglected Miramar property for many years now as we go up and down the 101, and wondered what would become of it. We were saddened to know, but thanks for satisfying our curiosity.
Janet Campbell
Glendora
If you must know about Cayucos ...
Thanks for the great article on Cayucos, Calif., [“Spend Some Time With a Quiet Type,” by Deborah Gibson, Aug. 12]. I just wish people didn’t know about the place.
We have been going to Cayucos for 26 years and, in fact, were just there. Shoreline Inn is great if you have a dog. For eating, the Sea Shanty is great and Duckie’s Chowder House is great for clam chowder.
What a lot of people miss is the Cayucos Deli at the gas station/mini mart. It has really good food.
Joyce MacConnell
Lancaster
Off-putting customer ‘service’
Why do companies persist in fixing things after the fact? After reading about Loretta Gromo’s experience at Royal Caribbean, I would be reluctant to work directly with the cruise line [“Calling Customer Service,” On the Spot, by Catharine Hamm, Aug. 5]. I do have a AAA travel agent for cruises I don't book with my personal consultant on my preferred line. She knows my preferences and what I am comfortable with and what I am not.
When big companies take away the ability or don't train their employees on how to avoid these kinds of things, they put off possible customers. Customer service is often just a phrase; as long as the company makes money, it just doesn't care.
Paul Brown
Santa Ana