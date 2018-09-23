Travel letters: San Diego Trust & Savings Bank being reborn as a hotel was no small change

Re: “Quite the Car Seat Quandary,” On the Spot, by Catharine Hamm, Sept. 9: One other option for that family and their 3-year-old would be to rent a car with a child car seat at their urban location and drop it off at the airport. Travelers living in Ventura County and other faraway suburbs do this. Some companies have no drop-off fee. Sometimes it is cheaper than other options, depending upon how many are traveling. It might be worth a phone call or internet search for them.