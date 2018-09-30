Travel letters: It's no mystery why this reader liked the Quebec story

With regard to the car seat column [“Quite the Car Seat Quandary,” On the Spot, by Catharine Hamm, Sept. 9]. I propose another solution and that is purchasing an inexpensive car seat that can be disposed of. An internet search shows many in the $30 to $40 range. Perhaps a slightly larger tip to the cab or Uber driver, along with instructions to keep or dispose of the seat, will solve the dilemma at a far less cost than storing a seat. Of course, returning home from the airport may be an additional challenge.