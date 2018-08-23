Montana resort's fall fest features horseback riding, hiking and a private LeAnn Rimes concert

Celebrate fall this October during a down-home weekend at Montana's Ranch at Rock Creek, where Grammy winner LeAnn Rimes will perform a private concert for guests. In addition, guests can participate in outdoor activities such as horseback riding, fly fishing, target shooting, hiking and mountain biking.
The Autumn Harvest Weekend, an annual event, also features a sing-along campfire, barn dance, equestrian games and several farm-to-table meals with beverage pairings.
There's also a dinner and craft cider menu featuring Montana's award-winning hard ciders.
Dates: Oct. 18-21
Price: Rooms start at $6,000 per room for three nights, plus a 20% ranch fee; additional nights are $2,000 per night. It includes accommodations, meals and beverages, guided activities and gear, LeAnn Rimes concert, barn dance, round-trip transportation from Missoula, Butte and Anaconda airports. Air transportation to and from LAX is not included.
Info: Ranch at Rock Creek, (877) 786-1545
