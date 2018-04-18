Photo of Barbara Bush, with beloved dog Millie, on display in National Portrait Gallery tribute

Travelers can remember Barbara Bush with a visit to the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington, where an informal portrait of the former first lady went on display Wednesday.
The photo, taken in 1989 by Diana Walker, captures the down-to-earth first lady in a reflective moment on the White House grounds with her much-loved springer spaniel, Millie, by her side.
It will be on display through Sunday on the first floor of the museum.
Bush, who died Tuesday, was the wife of President George H.W. Bush and mother of President George W. Bush. She lived in the White House from 1989 to 1993. During her time as first lady, she launched a campaign to wipe out illiteracy, an effort that continues today through her Foundation for Family Literacy.
She is to be buried Saturday on the grounds of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University in College Station.
Visitors to the museum can also see portraits of her husband and son in the America's Presidents gallery.
Info: Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery, (202) 633-8300
