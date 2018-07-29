An expat's guide to Paris

If there’s one thing Paris expats agree on, it’s this: the official Plan de Paris par Arrondissement (Paris Street Guide by District), a chubby little paperback that’s compact enough to jam in a pocket or purse. Parisian cab drivers still refer to this city map even in an age of GPS. Yes, the cover curls up with use, but the elegantly printed plan becomes quickly indispensable. New copies are on Amazon; there’s also an online version that uses the famous old fonts and design (lat.ms/onlineplandeparis).