Rental cars websites and phones to get you on the road

May 20, 2018 | 4:00 AM
National and international car rental list. (National Car Rental)

The road beckons, but your car frightens. It may not be trustworthy, it may be too small or it may be both. Answer: renting or car sharing, either of which gives you a greater sense of security because the cars are newer, maybe some extra space and more safety features.

Before you rent, make sure the rental car company allows this, the Federal Trade Commission notes in its advice on renting a car.

Here is contact information for rental car agencies here and abroad:

Ace

U.S. and international locations

(800) 243-3443

Advantage

U.S. and international locations

(800) 777-5500

Airport Van Rental

Various U.S. locations

(877) 826-4680

Alamo

U.S. and international locations

(877) 222-9075

Apex Car Rentals

New Zealand

(877) 275-8680

Audi on Demand

San Francisco

(877) 506-2834 (AUDI)

Auto Europe

U.S. and international locations

(888) 223-5555

Avis

U.S. and international locations

(800) 331-1212

(800) 331-1084 international

Bandago Van Rental

Various U.S. cities including L.A. and San Francisco

(866) 868-7826

Bestway Rent-a-Car

L.A. area

No central booking number

Black & White Car Rental

L.A. area

(310) 276-0202

Budget

U.S. and international locations

(800) 218-7992

(800) 472-3325 international

Capps Van and Truck Rental

Oklahoma and Texas

No central booking number

CarFlexi.com

An aggregator

(206) 317-1229

CarRentals.com

An aggregator in the U.S. and internationally

No phone number (U.S.)

CarRentals.Co.UK (affiliated with EasyTerra)

An aggregator

No U.S. booking number

Car2Go (Mercedes-Benz car share)

U.S. and international locations

(877) 488-4224 (North America rentals only)

Dalaman Oscar Rent A Car

Turkey

No central booking number

Discount Car & Truck Rentals

Canada, U.S. and international locations

(800) 263-2355 (within Canada only; web only for reservations in other countries)

Discovery Rent-a-Car

LAX

No central booking number (email: reservations@discoveryrentacar.com)

Dollar

U.S. and international locations

(800) 800-4000

EasyTerra B.V. (affiliated with CarRentals.Co.UK)

An aggregator

No U.S. booking number

Economy

U.S. and international locations

(877) 326-7368

Enjoy (Fiat Chrysler car sharing)

Italy

No central booking number

Enterprise

U.S. and international locations

(800) 261-7331

Enterprise CarShare

Short-term rentals in select locations in the U.S., Canada and Britain

(877) 599-3227

Europcar

International and U.S. locations

(877) 940-6900

E-Z Rent-a-Car

U.S. and international locations

(800) 277-5171

Firefly

U.S. and international locations

(888) 296-9135

Fox Rent a Car

U.S. and international locations

(800) 225-4369 and (323) 593-7485

Getaround (Car share)

U.S. cities, including L.A., San Francisco, Chicago and Portland, Ore. (866) 438-2768 (GET-AROUND)

Green Motion

U.S. and international locations

No U.S. central booking number

Hertz

U.S. and international locations

(800) 654-3131

(800) 654-3001 international

Hertz 24/7

International car-share type access

No U.S. central booking number

Holiday Autos

An aggregator

U.S. and international locations

(866) 392-9288

Hui (carshare partnership)

Honolulu (launching in July)

(855) 484-8585 (855-HUI-8585)

Jucy

Campervan rentals, U.S., Canada, New Zealand and Australia

(800) 650-4180

Kayak

An aggregator

U.S. and international locations

No phone reservation number

Kemwel

U.S. and international locations

(877) 820-0668

Maui Car Rentals (a.k.a. Bio-Beetle)

Hawaii

(808) 873-6121

Maven (GM car rentals)

Several U.S. cities including L.A. and San Francisco

(844) 446-2836

Midway Car Rental

Los Angeles area

(866) 717-6802

National Car Rental

U.S. and international locations

(877) 222-9058

Nü Car Rentals

U.S. and international locations

(877) 535-7117

Payless Car Rental

U.S. and international locations

(800) 729-5377

ReachNow (BMW car sharing)

Seattle, Portland, Ore., and Brooklyn

(844) 732-2466

Renault Eurodrive (Car leasing - 21 days minimum)

Europe

(888) 532-1221

RentalCars.com

An aggregator

U.S. and international locations

No phone number

Rent-a-Wreck

U.S. and international locations

(800) 944-7501

Silvercar

21 U.S. locations, including Las Vegas, LAX, Santa Ana/Orange County, San Diego and San Francisco

(855) 359-2227

Simply Rent-a-Car

L.A. area

(323) 653-0011

Sixt

U.S. and international locations

(888) 749-8227

Thrifty

U.S. and international locations

(800) 847-4389

Toyota Rent a Car

Various U.S. locations

No central booking number

TravelCar

Car sharing, U.S. and international locations

(888) 807-0209

Turo

Car sharing, U.S. and international

No central booking number

Value Van and Car Rental

Newark and Union, N.J.

No central booking number

Zipcar

Short-term rentals, U.S. and international locations

(866) 494-7227

