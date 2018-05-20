Rental cars websites and phones to get you on the road

The road beckons, but your car frightens. It may not be trustworthy, it may be too small or it may be both. Answer: renting or car sharing, either of which gives you a greater sense of security because the cars are newer, maybe some extra space and more safety features.
Before you rent, make sure the rental car company allows this, the Federal Trade Commission notes in its advice on renting a car.
Here is contact information for rental car agencies here and abroad:
U.S. and international locations
(800) 243-3443
U.S. and international locations
(800) 777-5500
Various U.S. locations
(877) 826-4680
U.S. and international locations
(877) 222-9075
New Zealand
(877) 275-8680
San Francisco
(877) 506-2834 (AUDI)
U.S. and international locations
(888) 223-5555
U.S. and international locations
(800) 331-1212
(800) 331-1084 international
Various U.S. cities including L.A. and San Francisco
(866) 868-7826
L.A. area
No central booking number
L.A. area
(310) 276-0202
U.S. and international locations
(800) 218-7992
(800) 472-3325 international
Oklahoma and Texas
No central booking number
An aggregator
(206) 317-1229
An aggregator in the U.S. and internationally
No phone number (U.S.)
CarRentals.Co.UK (affiliated with EasyTerra)
An aggregator
No U.S. booking number
Car2Go (Mercedes-Benz car share)
U.S. and international locations
(877) 488-4224 (North America rentals only)
Turkey
No central booking number
Canada, U.S. and international locations
(800) 263-2355 (within Canada only; web only for reservations in other countries)
LAX
No central booking number (email: reservations@discoveryrentacar.com)
U.S. and international locations
(800) 800-4000
EasyTerra B.V. (affiliated with CarRentals.Co.UK)
An aggregator
No U.S. booking number
U.S. and international locations
(877) 326-7368
Enjoy (Fiat Chrysler car sharing)
Italy
No central booking number
U.S. and international locations
(800) 261-7331
Short-term rentals in select locations in the U.S., Canada and Britain
(877) 599-3227
International and U.S. locations
(877) 940-6900
U.S. and international locations
(800) 277-5171
U.S. and international locations
(888) 296-9135
U.S. and international locations
(800) 225-4369 and (323) 593-7485
Getaround (Car share)
U.S. cities, including L.A., San Francisco, Chicago and Portland, Ore. (866) 438-2768 (GET-AROUND)
U.S. and international locations
No U.S. central booking number
U.S. and international locations
(800) 654-3131
(800) 654-3001 international
International car-share type access
No U.S. central booking number
An aggregator
U.S. and international locations
(866) 392-9288
Hui (carshare partnership)
Honolulu (launching in July)
(855) 484-8585 (855-HUI-8585)
Campervan rentals, U.S., Canada, New Zealand and Australia
(800) 650-4180
An aggregator
U.S. and international locations
No phone reservation number
U.S. and international locations
(877) 820-0668
Maui Car Rentals (a.k.a. Bio-Beetle)
Hawaii
(808) 873-6121
Maven (GM car rentals)
Several U.S. cities including L.A. and San Francisco
(844) 446-2836
Los Angeles area
(866) 717-6802
U.S. and international locations
(877) 222-9058
U.S. and international locations
(877) 535-7117
U.S. and international locations
(800) 729-5377
ReachNow (BMW car sharing)
Seattle, Portland, Ore., and Brooklyn
(844) 732-2466
Renault Eurodrive (Car leasing - 21 days minimum)
Europe
(888) 532-1221
An aggregator
U.S. and international locations
No phone number
U.S. and international locations
(800) 944-7501
21 U.S. locations, including Las Vegas, LAX, Santa Ana/Orange County, San Diego and San Francisco
(855) 359-2227
L.A. area
(323) 653-0011
U.S. and international locations
(888) 749-8227
U.S. and international locations
(800) 847-4389
Various U.S. locations
No central booking number
Car sharing, U.S. and international locations
(888) 807-0209
Car sharing, U.S. and international
No central booking number
Newark and Union, N.J.
No central booking number
Short-term rentals, U.S. and international locations
(866) 494-7227