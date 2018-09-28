Children get free tickets to Legoland, San Diego Zoo, SeaWorld, museums and other San Diego attractions during October

October is a good time for families to visit San Diego. Museums, theme parks and attractions in the city give travelers a whole month to save during Kids Free San Diego.
Craft your own itinerary on the SanDiego.org/KidsFree website, where you can get ideas and download free tickets. Read each venue’s offer to make sure you understand the rules; many require at least one paid adult ticket to save on the free child ticket.
Here’s a sample of places to go to take advantage of the offer.
—San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park: Kids 11 and younger get in free at the zoo and the 1,800-acre wildlife sanctuary. You can check out the new Walkabout Australia exhibit that opened in June.
—SeaWorld San Diego: One child 3 to 9 years old gets in free (usually $84.99) with one full-paid adult ticket ($89.99). The ticket allows entry onto rides, including the Electric Eel roller coaster, which opened in May, and wildlife attractions. Children 10 to 12 years old can swim with dolphins at the Dolphin Interaction Program (usually $215) with a paying adult.
--Legoland California: The Carlsbad theme park offers one child park hopper pass with a full-price adult hopper ticket. It gets you into the park and Sea Life Aquarium or Legoland Water Park. Buy tickets online in advance using the promo code 18024.
—Aquatica San Diego: The waterpark about 17 miles south of downtown San Diego features water slides, a wave pool, family pools and a lazy river ride. Kids 3 to 9 years old get in free ($42.99) with a paying adult ($47.99).
—Balboa Park museums: The Natural History Museum, Air and Space Museum, botanic gardens and other museums offer free admission to children 12 and younger (two children per paid adult ticket). It’s a great destination place with 17 museums and venues.
—Birch Aquarium at Scripps: The La Jolla aquarium, which features coral reefs, sharks, jellyfish and outdoor tide pools, is free to children. Two children go free for one paid adult ticket.
—The Hopper: San Diego’s version of the hop on/hop off bus will be free to children 12 and younger during October. You can stop in Old Town, Balboa Park, the Gaslamp Quarter and other areas.
—Petco Park: Kids 12 and younger get a free tour of the San Diego Padres playing field (one child per one adult ticket). You’ll get a look at the press box, dugout and other areas.
Hotels and restaurants also give kids a break with various freebies in October. Check the website for a full list.
Info: San Diego.org/KidsFree