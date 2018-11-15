Southern California ski resorts are opening for the season, and you can stock up on gear at Ski Dazzle Show

With cool November temperatures, Southern Californian ski resorts are making snow — and planning to open soon. Snow Summit ski resort in Big Bear Lake plans to open daily starting Friday.
Snow Summit will operate chairs 1 and 8, opening more terrain as conditions allow.
Sister resort Bear Mountain, also in Big Bear Lake, will open Nov. 23 on weekends, then start daily operations Dec. 7.
Mountain High resort near Wrightwood, which is split into three sections, has been making snow too. The West resort could open as soon as Nov. 24, according to the website.
In the Sierra, Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes opened last Saturday after warm temperatures caused a slight delay in snowmaking efforts.
But Mammoth wasn’t the first ski resort in the California-Nevada region to open. Mt. Rose on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe opened Nov. 2 with a base of man-made snow. Now it will open daily starting Friday.
Squaw Valley/Alpine Meadows in Olympic Valley, Northstar California in Truckee, and Heavenly in South Lake Tahoe plan to open on Friday; and Sugar Bowl in Norden on Nov. 30.
Need some gear or tips for the slopes? Ski Dazzle Show, a marketplace for skiers and snowboarders, will be at the L.A. Convention Center on Friday (3 to 11 p.m.), Saturday (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.) and Sunday (noon to 6 p.m.). Tickets cost $20. Info: Ski Dazzle Show
