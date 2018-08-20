If you fib to the feds and get caught, as this couple did, you probably aren't going to become a Trusted Traveler

You may not get Global Entry if you “provide false or incomplete information on the application; have been convicted of any criminal offense or have pending criminal charges to include outstanding warrants; have been found in violation of any Customs, Immigration or Agriculture regulations or laws in any country; are subjects of an investigation by any federal, state, or local law enforcement agency; are inadmissible to the United States under immigration regulation, including applicants with approved waivers of inadmissibility or parole documentation; or [they] cannot satisfy CBP of their low-risk status or meet other program requirements.”