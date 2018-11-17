The worst mistakes you can make when traveling for the holidays — and how to avoid them

The fix: Know what you’re getting. With basic economy, or BE, you usually can’t choose your seats in advance, which means families may not sit together. If you need to change your ticket, you probably will lose the entire value of the ticket (not just get hit with a change fee). On United, you’re allowed a personal item (no larger than 9-by-17-by-10 inches) but not a carry-on bag. You can carry on a bag on American and Delta with BE. Confusing? Yes. But see the next items to ensure you are not flummoxed about your flight.