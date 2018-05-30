It's all about the red rocks on Northern Arizona biking adventure

Ride through the striking landscape of the Skull Valley in Prescott, Ariz., hike in Sedona's Red Rock State Park and kayak on the Verde River on a new six-day Northern Arizona tour created by Sojourn Bicycling & Active Vacations.
Fall and spring itineraries begin in Prescott, with cyclists traveling through the chaparral, piñon, juniper and ponderosa forests to the 54-mile Skull Valley Loop cycling challenge.
From there, it’s off along the Red Rock Scenic Byway into Sedona and up to Mormon Lake near Flagstaff.
Dates: Oct 7-12 and 14-19 in 2018. May 12-17, 19-24, Oct. 6-11 and 13-18 in 2019.
Price: From $3,145 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, most meals, bike, van support, kayaking, hiking and tour leaders. Tandem and e-bikes at additional cost. Airfare not included.
Info: Sojourn Bicycling & Active Vacations, (800) 730-4771