See beluga whales in a Canadian town known for its polar bear excursions

Northern Canada is famous for polar-bear watching in the fall, but summer is another busy time to visit. Thousands of beluga whales migrate into the Churchill River in Manitoba in July and August to feed and give birth.
Visitors can experience beluga watching and listen to their songs by boat, kayak or, for the more adventurous, on a snorkeling or paddle board adventure.
A five-night Frontiers North Adventures tour begins with a city tour of Winnipeg, then moves by air to Churchill, where participants spend three nights and take part in boat and land tours and a full-day tundra buggy excursion.
Dates: Aug. 22-27
Price: From $3,576 per person, double occupancy; single supplement, $875. Includes all accommodations and meals; round-trip air transportation to Churchill; boat, Zodiac and land tours; guide service and other activities.
Info: Frontiers North Adventures, (800) 663-9832