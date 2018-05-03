A quicker way to see the Galapagos Islands without missing the wildlife

If you'd like to see the Galapagos Islands but don't have the time or money for a long trip, Lindblad-National Geographic has announced a series of weeklong journeys to the Pacific Ocean islands, considered one of the world's foremost destinations for wildlife viewing.
The Ecuadorean province shelters a diversity of plant and animal species, many found nowhere else in the world.
The Wild Galapagos Escape includes five days exploring the archipelago, with time for hiking, kayaking, paddle boarding and snorkeling.
Dates: Departures Nov. 24 and 29; 2019 dates are also available.
Price: From $5,450 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, meals and nonalcoholic beverages; hotels ashore, sightseeing, permits and park fees, activities and excursions.
Info: Lindblad-National Geographic, (800) 397-3348
ALSO