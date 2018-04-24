Explore ancient Pompeii and Herculaneum on this Italian tour

Wander the ancient seaside cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum, sites of two of the most catastrophic volcanic eruptions in European history, on a weeklong tour of Italy that also allows participants to ascend to the volcanic crater of Mt. Vesuvius.
The Campania tour, organized by Andante Travels, is escorted by guides and lecturers who have done excavations in the region and can provide access to sites not usually open to the public.
Besides extensive city tours, highlights include access to the temples at Paestum and the Piscina Mirabilis at Misenum, a gigantic cistern that stored water for the Roman fleet.
Dates: Multiple departures of the eight-day, seven-night tours in May, September, October and November.
Price: From $2,795 per person, double occupancy; single supplement $300. Includes accommodations, meals, entry to all sites, guide and field notes. International airfare not included.
Info: Andante Travels