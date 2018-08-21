Experience the culinary heart of Israel's cities, and soak up ancient culture along the way

Eat your way through Israel on a 10-day tour that combines walking with a survey of the nation’s history and thriving culinary scene. Highlights include private tours of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Jaffa, visits to specialty markets, a cooking workshop, lunch with a Druze family and a chance to explore the Roman ruins of Caesarea.
Participants may also climb the ancient fortress of Masada and float in the Dead Sea.
The trip, organized by International Culinary Tours, is limited to 14 participants.
Dates: May 11-20. Early-bird discount of $100 if booked by Sept. 15.
Price: From $3,995 per person, double occupancy; single supplement $1,375. Includes accommodations, daily breakfast and seven other meals, private transportation and guide, entrance fees and services of a tour host.
Info: International Culinary Tours, (800) 341-8687, internationalculinarytours.com
