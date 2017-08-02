An easy-on-the-budget Thailand tour, from Bangkok's Grand Palace to a tea plantation

Ancient ruins, opulent palaces and ornate temples are on the itinerary of a 14-day Thailand highlights tour that visits Bangkok and the northern highlands of the Southeast Asia nation.

The trip, organized by Wendy Wu Tours, includes airfare in addition to accommodations and meals.

Travelers see Bangkok’s glittering Grand Palace, cross the infamous River Kwai, explore historic Ayutthaya and cruise the Mekong River where Thailand, Laos and Burma meet.

The tour includes a visit to a tea plantation, an opportunity to meet with hill tribes in Mae Salong, and a visit to the Buddhist White Temple in Chiang Mai. A Thai cooking class is also on the itinerary.

Dates: Nov. 10, Feb. 16, and Nov. 9, 2018

Price: From $3,760 per person; no single supplement for solo travelers. Included are international flights and taxes, transportation while on tour, accommodations and all meals, guide services, entrance fees and visa fees for U.S. and Canadian passport holders.

Info: Wendy Wu Tours, (877) 993-6399

