Times Travel Talks returns on Nov. 12 with holiday, packing and airfare tips

Travelers preparing for one of the busiest times of the year may want to take some time to bone up on tips and tricks to make their journeys easier by attending Times Travel Talks on Nov. 12.
This second in a series, from 1 to 4 p.m., will focus on holiday survival tips from the Travel staff, including writers Christopher Reynolds and Chris Erskine, and offer a demonstration on how to pack better by experts Elizabeth Harryman, editor of Westways magazines, and Paul Lasley, a contributor to Westways and the executive producer of On Travel Media.