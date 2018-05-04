Craft beer festivals in the West where you can salute suds

American Craft Beer Week, May 14-20, is the ideal time to salute small and independent brewers. California has the highest number of craft breweries in the nation with 764, according to the Brewers Assn. Washington state is second with 369, and Colorado third with 348. Here are five places where you can sip, sample and enjoy the outdoors.
California
There's only one place you'll find Tenaya Red IPA: Tenaya Lodge, outside Yosemite National Park. The resort will hold its first High Sierra Hops craft beer weekend June 1 and 2. South Gate Brewing Co. in Oakhurst, which makes Tenaya Red, will serve up local suds such as Honey Badger Wheat and Glacier Point Pale Ale at a beer-pairing dinner June 1 ($125) and pool party tasting June 2 ($85 for adults, $35 for children 3 to 12). Weekend stays with tickets to both events start at $1,039.
Info: Tenaya Lodge, 1122 Highway 41, Fish Camp; (888) 514-2167 www.tenayalodge.com
Colorado
To discover which beers go well with s'mores and stargazing, the Gateway Canyons Resort & Spa in western Colorado. will host a craft beer fest May 25-28 featuring debut beers such as New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Guava Spruce Double IPA and Left Hand Peach Beerllini Radler. It's open to guests at the 72-room resort; rooms over the Memorial Day weekend start at $629 a night, excluding tax and fees.
Info: Gateway Canyons Resort & Spa, 43200 Colorado Highway 141, Gateway; (866) 671-4733
Burning Can Festival (yes, they do burn a can) in Lyons, north of Boulder, pairs adventure sports with beers from more than 70 local breweries. You can sign up for a hilly relay race on a 3-mile trail ($45 to $50 with the beer fest) or take part in or watch kayak competitions, BMX dirt jumping, a dog-jumping aquatic contest and more. Live bands round out the June 2 event hosted by Oskar Blues Brewery. $10 for activities and music, $45 to $65 for the beer fest. Proceeds go to recreation programs in town.
Info: Burning Can Festival, Bohn Park, Lyons.
Washington
Explore Washington's beer culture along the South Sound Craft Crawl from Tacoma to Olympia, where you can visit Odd Otter Brewing, Three Magnets Brewing Co. and more than 20 artisanal beer-makers. Grab a passport, get a stamp at 15 locations, and score a free growler. Or spend four hours on a bike ride with Bikerobrew Tacoma's history and breweries tour ($35.75, must be 21 or older).
Info: South Sound Craft Crawl
Nevada
The Strange Brew Festival in Reno promises brews made for this event that will "challenge your taste buds, your ideas of beers, and your sensibilities," according to the event's website. Among the makers are Mammoth Brewing Co., Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Epic Brewing, Tahoe Mountain and about 15 others. Barbecue and live music round out the event from 3 to 7 p.m. May 19 at a local brewery. Tickets cost $55.
Info: Strange Brew Festival, The Brewer's Cabinet, 475 S. Arlington Ave, Reno; (775) 348-7481