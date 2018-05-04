Craft beer festivals in the West where you can salute suds

Burning Can Festival (yes, they do burn a can) in Lyons, north of Boulder, pairs adventure sports with beers from more than 70 local breweries. You can sign up for a hilly relay race on a 3-mile trail ($45 to $50 with the beer fest) or take part in or watch kayak competitions, BMX dirt jumping, a dog-jumping aquatic contest and more. Live bands round out the June 2 event hosted by Oskar Blues Brewery. $10 for activities and music, $45 to $65 for the beer fest. Proceeds go to recreation programs in town.