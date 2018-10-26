No need to go to Mexico to mark the Day of the Dead. U.S. cities come alive with altars, skeletons and sweet pan de muerto

Día de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, is a Mexican holiday dedicated to honoring the lives of those who have died. Skeleton masks and makeup along with homemade altars are part of the holiday, which this year falls on Thursday and Friday and is celebrated around those dates. Here are five places in the U.S. to celebrate with song, dance, art, togetherness and lots of face paint and sweet rolls (pan de muerto).