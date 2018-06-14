Spend 49 seconds in Tulsa and be startled

Wander through the mansion, art collection and gardens of the Philbrook Museum of Art, in a fancy residential neighborhood along the Arkansas River. The art collection, mostly European and American, is housed in a 72-room neo-Italian Renaissance mansion that once belonged to Oklahoma oil baron Waite Phillips and his wife, Genevieve, among the grandest of the many Tulsa mansions that oil money built. The art begins with the arresting gaze of “The Shepherdess” (1889), by William-Adolphe Bougereau. Be sure to step outside and stroll through the 25 acres of gardens.