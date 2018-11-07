Eat up India's iconic sights and vegan food

Eat like a local on a weeklong vegan tour of India, an ideal destination for travelers looking for plant-based or vegetarian fare.
Intrepid Travel’s Vegan Food Adventure includes opportunities to see the iconic sights in the Golden Triangle cities of Delhi, Agra and Jaipur as well as to sample the area’s authentic vegan cuisine.
Participants are to tour historic Old Delhi by rickshaw and experience vegan street food. In Rajasthan, participants are to stay in Castle Kanota and dine at a Rajasthani vegan feast.
Tour members are also scheduled to participate in a vegan cooking class with local experts.
Dates: April 12-19; availability may be limited.
Price: From $1,185 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, most meals and access to a local guide, in-country transportation and activities. International airfare not included.
Info: Intrepid Travel, (800) 970-7299