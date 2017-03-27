Here's where to see the magnificent waterfalls that have returned to SoCal after the big rains

At last, we can stop pretending. Now that the rains have returned after all those dry years, we can stop claiming we love to roam the sere foothills and canyons in search of some small hint of moisture.

Truth is, we’ve always secretly hated that word “sere,” an old-fashioned way to say dry. Also, we like green better than brown, and rushing rivers better than forest fires.

And we definitely like falling water – glorious, thunderous falling water – more than meager drips, dry washes and naked rock faces.

Here are some places to recapture the thunder — and remember to obey all posted warnings.

Los Angeles area

Eaton Canyon Falls

PASADENA, CA. -- WED Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times Hikers gather at the base of Eaton Canyon Falls in the Angeles National Forest area. Several people have died and many more have been injured in recent years trying to hike and scale the high walls of the canyon. (Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times) Hikers gather at the base of Eaton Canyon Falls in the Angeles National Forest area. Several people have died and many more have been injured in recent years trying to hike and scale the high walls of the canyon. (Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times) (Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times)

Pasadena

From the edge of Altadena, this hike takes you along Eaton Wash, then up a nook in the San Gabriels. The trail crosses the wash several times, so you’ll either get good practice rock-hopping or you’ll get your feet wet.

The payoff is a roaring waterfall about 40 feet tall. The relatively flat trail is about 3.8 miles out and back. And it’s one of the most popular hikes in L.A. County, so you’ll have plenty of company.

The trek: I went on a 90-degree Sunday earlier this month and there were hundreds of us on the trail, including a few who had scrambled up near the upper falls to show off and shoot selfies.

At least five deaths have been reported near the falls since 2011, along with dozens of rescues. In 2014 the U.S. Forest Service, which manages the area, declared the upper falls off limits. But some hikers can’t resist the risk.

If solitude is key to your outdoor fun, forget about this place on a spring or summer weekend. But if you’re OK sharing the falls, trees, rocks and trail, and if you don’t mind spotting the occasional bit of graffiti, stray pipe and one overhead bridge, there’s plenty here to enjoy.

Trail conditions: Most of the trail is wide and easy, though there are several water crossings. Signage is clear. Two hours, if you take your time. Dogs on leashes OK.

Directions: Interstate 210 to Sierra Madre Boulevard/Altadena Drive, head north on North Altadena Drive, then east on Veranada Avenue for a few hundred yards to the parking lot for the trailhead and Eaton Canyon Nature Center, 1750 N. Altadena Drive, Pasadena.

Info: Eaton Canyon Nature Center, has information about the area and some trails, but many of its maps don’t include the falls. Fortunately, info is available at Eaton Canyon Trail and and Modern Hiker

San Antonio Falls

Waterfalls, rafting and more water fun Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times San Antonio Falls is the end point of a 1.2-mile hiking trail that begins near the village of Mt. Baldy, about an hour's drive east of downtown Los Angeles. (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times) San Antonio Falls is the end point of a 1.2-mile hiking trail that begins near the village of Mt. Baldy, about an hour's drive east of downtown Los Angeles. (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times) (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Mt. Baldy

A mere 1.4-mile out-and-back hike will take you to this 75-foot-tall series of falls. Lately, they’re raging.

The trek: The surrounding slopes are dramatically steep — hence the many hairpin turns on the road to Mt. Baldy Village — but the mostly blacktop trail is only a slight incline, with an elevation gain of 308 feet.

You can get good and close to the right-hand side of the falls, and there's room for several people to lean back against the rocks and admire the spray. When I made this visit on a Monday afternoon in mid-March, there were only a handful of people.

Below the falls, the stream was less than a foot deep in many spots, but it was flowing so strongly I didn't cross it. Even though I took plenty of time snapping photos, I was back in my car within about 90 minutes of starting the hike.

Trail conditions: Signage is clear. Most of the route is blacktop along Falls Road, which is closed to public traffic. The trail does traverse a slope with loose rocks, so there are half a dozen steps you’ll want to choose with care. Dogs on leashes OK.

Directions: The falls are 50 miles east of downtown Los Angeles. From Interstate 210, take Exit 52, turn left on Base Line Road, then immediately right on Padua Avenue and head north for 1.7 miles. Turn right on Mt. Baldy Road and continue for 12 miles to the trailhead at Falls Road.

To park legally, you'll need an Adventure Pass, which can be had for $5 at the Visitor Information Center in Mt. Baldy Village, Snow Crest Lodge or the Mt. Baldy Lodge.

Info: San Antonio Falls; Mt. Baldy Chamber of Commerce, Hike Speak

Sturtevant Falls

Waterfalls, rafting and more water fun Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times From Chantry Flats above Arcadia, a 1.8-mile trail leads to Sturtevant Falls, a 75-foot cascade that's especially strong this spring. (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times) From Chantry Flats above Arcadia, a 1.8-mile trail leads to Sturtevant Falls, a 75-foot cascade that's especially strong this spring. (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times) (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Arcadia

To reach these falls, you can follow the Sturtevant Falls Trail from Chantry Flat through Big Santa Anita Canyon. The falls typically flow year-round, but they’re doubly active now.

The trek: The route, mostly shaded, follows the Santa Anita Wash as it meanders past cabins, some a century old. It’s 3.1 miles out and back, or 3.4, depending on who’s counting.

The trail, very well marked, is a little odd — the first three-fifths of a mile is a blacktop road that swoops to the canyon bottom. Then the pavement ends and the next mile is largely flat. You cross the stream a few times and then boom, there’s a 75-foot-tall tower of water thundering before you.

I set off at 9 a.m. on a Wednesday and saw many people, but never more than a dozen at a time. For a few minutes, I had the falls all to myself — and then 10 people and a drone showed up.

Trail conditions: Enjoy that easy first half-mile, because on the return trip it will be an all uphill the last half-mile. Dogs on leashes OK. Equestrians sometimes use the trail too. I saw a small amount of litter, but nothing compared to the bottles, wrappers and cigarette butts people leave in Eaton Canyon.

Directions: From Interstate 210, exit at Santa Anita Avenue in Arcadia and head north on North Santa Anita Avenue, which becomes Chantry Flat Road. Park at the Chantry Flat lot, where you’ll need an Adventure Pass, or at the neighboring Adams’ Pack Station. The trailhead is on the right side of Chantry Flat Road just before the parking area. The parking lots sometimes fill on weekends, so arrive early. The general store at Adams’ Pack Station, open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, also sells $5 Forest Service Adventure Passes.

Info: Sturtevant Falls

Santa Barbara area

In Santa Barbara, you’ll find several options for viewing these chutes — most within a 15- to 20-minute drive from downtown. (Alas, access to 66-foot Nojoqui Falls, farther up the coast, is closed indefinitely because of trail damage.)