Get traveling — and moving — with the Outbound app

Here’s a helpful app that combines travel with moving your body.

Name: Outbound — The Best Local Outdoor Adventures

What it does: The app directs you to places and tour providers that cater to outdoor interests such as backpacking, camping, hiking, kayaking, fishing, kite boarding, mountain biking, running, skiing, stand-up paddle boarding, surfing, yoga, photography and more.

Available: In the App Store, requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.

Cost: Free

What’s hot: I tested the app while on a trip to Charleston, S.C., and although I’ve been to this city more than 10 times in as many years, I was impressed that it turned me on to activities and destinations I never knew about, such as a day trip to Congaree National Park. There are a lot of ways to use the app; for far-reaching inspiration go to the home page and “Search by Activity” — click on your interest such as swimming, but instead of a specific location click on “Anywhere” and see where the app takes you. The results took me to La Laguna, Nicaragua; Slide Lake in Wyoming; and a blue hole in Grahamsville, N.Y. — places I might never have known about or considered when researching a summer adventure. Yes, you can sort by season too.

What’s not: The app sometimes crashed when I clicked into deeper pages. It didn’t bother me too much because the quality of the content was so high. I was testing it on an iPhone 6 Plus Version 10.0.2.

—Jen Leo