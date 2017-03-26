Curious about visiting Asia but not sure what to do? Here's a website and app that can help

Want to explore Asia but struggling to decide where to go or what to do? This website/app offers ideas at bargain prices.

Name: Klook Activities & Attractions

What it does: The Klook website and app introduce you to attractions and shows, tours and sightseeing, activities and experiences, food and wellness, and transportation and Wi-Fi at prices up to 60% off. Booking is easy, with destinations in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Southeast Asia, Japan, South Korea and Oceania. There also are a few metro hubs in Europe as well as New York and Dubai.

Available: In the App Store, requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch. Android 4.0.3 and up.

Cost: Free. Rates vary for activities.

What’s hot: The app and website are a fantastic visual primer for someone who hasn’t traveled to Asia and knows little about activities for tourists. Explore destinations by city, then scroll through things to do by topic or by designations including what’s trending, most popular, new activities and more. Each destination has categories specific to the area. Some of my favorite finds included: a sunrise breakfast atop the volcano Mt. Batur in “Lover’s Paradise” in Bali ($319 marked down to $225), a Robot Restaurant show in “Uniquely Tokyo” ($70 marked down to $53) and the Trick Eye Museum in “Kids at Heart” in Hong Kong ($20 marked down to $10). Bookmark this site; new funding indicates increased growth and expansion in Australia, Europe and North America.

What’s not: Take the itinerary planning with a grain of salt. When I clicked on “48 hours in Bangkok,” I was expecting written content about top activities that could be seen in just a few days. Instead, it was a stream of suggestions for activities to buy that are similar to what you see when you just click on the city.