Trying to plan fun things for kids to do? The Yuggler app makes it less of a struggle

Parents, need an extra hand entertaining the kids? With your Yuggler app you can build a list of fun things to do at your destination that puts the kids’ interests first.

Name: Yuggler.com

What it does: Provides moms and dads with a list of kid-friendly activities and resources that can be fine-tuned to fit the ages and interests of their children. Tap your current location or pick a new one, choose a time frame and the type of recommendation you want from the available icons (animals, educational, nature, show, class, event, playground, hotel and food, to name a few), adjust according to age, weather, season, cost, duration and more, then click “Search” to see your results. Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or your email address.

Cost: Free with in-app purchases.

Available: Apple Store. Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.

What’s hot: It’s splendid to be able to search for kid-friendly activities and attractions that suit the children’s interests and ages. I was able to find gardens and parks, bowling alleys, gymnastics classes and animal attractions near our home that I hadn’t heard of. Then I searched for attractions in London for our vacation and had more fun options than we had days to enjoy them. Look for the world symbol if you’d like to book your activity or need more information from the company’s website. You can let your kids scroll through the results to see what they want to add to the itinerary. Is that a good idea? Maybe. Ask your wallet.

What’s not: You need to be patient with the app. When I clicked on the “Near Me” button it sometimes went to the map of the last destination I was searching. Just click back to the main page and select “Current Location” or hit the “Clear Button” to reset. You may have different results with your phone; I was testing it on an iPhone 6 Plus. The App Store talks about in-app purchases, but the options aren’t clearly spelled out. I tried to purchase the 99-cent version but couldn’t tell what I was getting.

