A colorful rebuke to the Berlin Wall's dark, divisive past

Soumitra Sarkar and his wife, Devjani, went to Europe for two weeks in June. The Long Beach resident thought Berlin was “fascinating,” with a “truly unique vibe.” He took this photo with a Nikon D50 SLR at the East Side Gallery, a collection of murals painted on a section of the Berlin Wall that has become an international monument to freedom. “I loved the vibrant colors and the whole concept of converting something that had been so divisive and tragic into something so beautiful and attractive,” he said of the more than 100 paintings on what had been the eastern side of the wall.

