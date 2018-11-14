Cipriani, Catch and other restaurants make their Las Vegas debuts, and more are on the way

Five new restaurants are opening this month in Las Vegas, including the trendy Catch and Cipriani. All are on or near the Strip, and will be ready for holiday diners.
Catch Las Vegas
Catch, an A-listers’ go-to eatery in New York and Los Angeles, just opened its Las Vegas outpost at Aria. A pre-opening party in late October drew celebs such as George Clooney, Cindy Crawford and boxer Floyd Mayweather.
The menu is long on seafood but also serves beef, chicken and lamb for landlubbers. The menu of small dishes include a seafood ceviche ($25) and truffle sashimi ($31). Entrees include sautéed snapper ($42), Cantonese lobster ($116) and a 36-ounce American Wagyu tomahawk steak ($195).
Reservations: Catch (inside Aria), 3730 S. Las Vegas Blvd., (702) 590-5757.
Cipriani Las Vegas
Cipriani, the classic Italian eatery from the 1930s with locations from New York to Venice to Abu Dhabi, launched last Sunday at Wynn Las Vegas.
The upscale Vegas venue will feature dishes on which the eatery has built its reputation, such as carpaccio alla Cipriani ($26) and baked tagliolini ($27).
Reservations: Cipriani (inside Wynn), 3131 S. Las Vegas Blvd., (702) 342-9600
Jeannie’s
Jeannie’s, another Italian restaurant with a lighter menu and more casual dining, opened Nov. 1 inside the Nordstrom at Fashion Show Mall. Prices range from $10 for a Beecher’s Flagship cheese toastie to $19 for a pepperoni pizza pie. Twelve flavors of gluten-free gelato are also available.
Reservations: Jeannie’s, (third floor, inside Nordstrom), 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., (704) 784-1610
NoMad Restaurant
NoMad Restaurant inside the hotel of the same name competes with Catch for being a trendsetting eatery. The hotel opened in mid-October. The menu is a creation of chef Daniel Humm and restaurateur Will Guidara, who have collaborated on other fine dining concepts. Expect greatness; their Eleven Madison Park in Manhattan received three Michelin stars.
The Vegas location opens Nov. 14. It will feature large dishes designed to be shared, including the signature dish: roast chicken for two ($94).
Reservations: NoMad Restaurant, 3772 S. Las Vegas Blvd., (702) 730-6785
Vetri Cucina
A mile and a half west of the Strip, the Palms Casino Resort is reinventing itself and its dining scene.
The regional cuisine of Northern Italy is the premise for Vetri Cucina, chef Marc Vetri’s first expansion outside his native Philadelphia. The restaurant, slated to open Nov. 19 on the hotel’s 59th floor, will feature many of Vetri’s tried and tested Philly favorites.
They include capretto (roast baby goat) with house-milled polenta ($55), Swiss chard gnocchi with ricotta salad ($30), and sweet onion crepe with white truffle fondue ($20).
Reservations: Vetri Cucina, 4321 W. Flamingo Road, (702) 944-5900
Also at Palms, chef Michael Symon will open his Mabel’s BBQ in December. Chef Bobby Flay is expected to launch his newest venture, Shark, next March.
ALSO