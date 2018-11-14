Advertisement

Cipriani, Catch and other restaurants make their Las Vegas debuts, and more are on the way

By Jay Jones
Nov 14, 2018 | 4:45 AM
Cipriani, Catch and other restaurants make their Las Vegas debuts, and more are on the way
Cipriani, an upscale Italian eatery with locations around the world, will open its newest restaurant this month in Las Vegas at the Wynn resort. (Cipriani Las Vegas)

Five new restaurants are opening this month in Las Vegas, including the trendy Catch and Cipriani. All are on or near the Strip, and will be ready for holiday diners.

Catch Las Vegas
A-listers including George Clooney and Cindy Crawford were among those attending a private party at Catch on Oct. 26, prior to its opening.
A-listers including George Clooney and Cindy Crawford were among those attending a private party at Catch on Oct. 26, prior to its opening. (Denise Truscello / Getty Images for Catch Las Vegas)

Catch, an A-listers’ go-to eatery in New York and Los Angeles, just opened its Las Vegas outpost at Aria. A pre-opening party in late October drew celebs such as George Clooney, Cindy Crawford and boxer Floyd Mayweather.

Advertisement
Truffle sashimi is one of the seafood selections at Catch, a new restaurant inside Aria.
Truffle sashimi is one of the seafood selections at Catch, a new restaurant inside Aria. (Denise Truscello / Getty Images for Catch)

The menu is long on seafood but also serves beef, chicken and lamb for landlubbers. The menu of small dishes include a seafood ceviche ($25) and truffle sashimi ($31). Entrees include sautéed snapper ($42), Cantonese lobster ($116) and a 36-ounce American Wagyu tomahawk steak ($195).

Reservations: Catch (inside Aria), 3730 S. Las Vegas Blvd., (702) 590-5757.
Cipriani Las Vegas

Cipriani, the classic Italian eatery from the 1930s with locations from New York to Venice to Abu Dhabi, launched last Sunday at Wynn Las Vegas.

The upscale Vegas venue will feature dishes on which the eatery has built its reputation, such as carpaccio alla Cipriani ($26) and baked tagliolini ($27).

Reservations: Cipriani (inside Wynn), 3131 S. Las Vegas Blvd., (702) 342-9600

Jeannie’s
Pizzas and other casual Italian fare is served at Jeannie's, a new restaurant inside Nordstrom at Fashion Show Mall.
Pizzas and other casual Italian fare is served at Jeannie's, a new restaurant inside Nordstrom at Fashion Show Mall. (Nordstrom)

Jeannie’s, another Italian restaurant with a lighter menu and more casual dining, opened Nov. 1 inside the Nordstrom at Fashion Show Mall. Prices range from $10 for a Beecher’s Flagship cheese toastie to $19 for a pepperoni pizza pie. Twelve flavors of gluten-free gelato are also available.

Reservations: Jeannie’s, (third floor, inside Nordstrom), 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., (704) 784-1610

NoMad Restaurant
The specialty of the house at NoMad Las Vegas is roast chicken for two.
The specialty of the house at NoMad Las Vegas is roast chicken for two. (NoMad)

NoMad Restaurant inside the hotel of the same name competes with Catch for being a trendsetting eatery. The hotel opened in mid-October. The menu is a creation of chef Daniel Humm and restaurateur Will Guidara, who have collaborated on other fine dining concepts. Expect greatness; their Eleven Madison Park in Manhattan received three Michelin stars.

The Vegas location opens Nov. 14. It will feature large dishes designed to be shared, including the signature dish: roast chicken for two ($94).

Reservations: NoMad Restaurant, 3772 S. Las Vegas Blvd., (702) 730-6785

Vetri Cucina
A sweet onion crepe with truffle fondue is one of chef Marc Vetri's specialties that he will bring from Philadelphia to Las Vegas at Vetri Cocina.
A sweet onion crepe with truffle fondue is one of chef Marc Vetri's specialties that he will bring from Philadelphia to Las Vegas at Vetri Cocina. (Palms Casino Resort)

A mile and a half west of the Strip, the Palms Casino Resort is reinventing itself and its dining scene.

The regional cuisine of Northern Italy is the premise for Vetri Cucina, chef Marc Vetri’s first expansion outside his native Philadelphia. The restaurant, slated to open Nov. 19 on the hotel’s 59th floor, will feature many of Vetri’s tried and tested Philly favorites.

They include capretto (roast baby goat) with house-milled polenta ($55), Swiss chard gnocchi with ricotta salad ($30), and sweet onion crepe with white truffle fondue ($20).

Reservations: Vetri Cucina, 4321 W. Flamingo Road, (702) 944-5900

Advertisement

Also at Palms, chef Michael Symon will open his Mabel’s BBQ in December. Chef Bobby Flay is expected to launch his newest venture, Shark, next March.

ALSO

Maui's Wailea resorts are best in Hawaii, Condé Nast Traveler's readers say

What made this father/daughter hike in Yosemite work? Respect, reliance on each other and appreciating what it means to be young

SoCal wildfires temporarily close Santa Monica Mountains, Malibu parks and beaches

Advertisement
Advertisement