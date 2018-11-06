Las Vegas' newest and biggest pot shop aims to entertain

Prepare to be entertained at Las Vegas’ newest and biggest cannabis store a mile west of the Strip. Planet 13 combines light shows and fog-making fountains to wow visitors at the shop, which sells recreational pot, cannabis extracts and cannabis-infused products.
The idea is to meld a cannabis shop with an entertainment complex.
Visitors, who must be at least 21, can change the colors of 13 giant LED-lighted lotus flowers blooming on the roof of the building.
Each flower is 15 feet tall and made from acrylic and metal. Visitors use control panels near a lighted fountain shrouded in fog, which creates a glow that can be seen from afar, to participate in the interactive art display.
Inside the store, there’s more than 16,500 square feet of retail space devoted to cannabis products — amid motion-activated floors, a 3-D projection wall and colorful orbs floating above cannabis display cases.
Planet 13, which opened Nov. 1, has 42 cash registers and stays open 24/7.
One thing you won’t see is customers getting high.
Nevada’s recreational pot law, passed in July 2017, prohibits people from using pot in public places, including resorts and the growing number of cannabis shops.
Planet 13 hopes for an easing of the law so the store can add a lounge where marijuana products could be consumed.
What is the significance of the name?
“The idea was to build something out of this world in the cannabis space,” said Bob Groesbeck, former mayor of nearby Henderson and co-CEO of Planet 13. “The word ‘planet’ resonates as being huge. The ‘13’ is likewise simple: The letter M is the 13th letter of the alphabet. In other words, Planet Marijuana.”
Info: Planet 13, 2548 W. Desert Inn Road; (702) 815-1313
