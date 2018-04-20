Nobu, Puck, Ramsay and other chefs cook up specialties for Vegas Uncork'd

Burgers & Beats, 9 p.m., May 12 at Black Tap at the Venetian. Michelin-starred chef Joe Isidori will encourage people to try the hamburgers that made him popular in New York City. For this event, guests will be able to take over the milkshake bar to concoct their own versions of the eatery's CrazyShakes as a DJ helps keep things shaking. Tickets cost $125.