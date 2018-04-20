Nobu, Puck, Ramsay and other chefs cook up specialties for Vegas Uncork'd

Las Vegas has a well-deserved reputation as an epicurean capital. Now top chefs will demonstrate their skills along the Strip in the 2018 Vegas Uncork'd by Bon Appetit.
Events are planned at various venues May 10-13 with an impressive list of participating chefs, including A-listers Giada De Laurentiis, Susan Feniger, Bobby Flay, Nobu Matsuhisa, Michael Mina, Wolfgang Puck, Gordon Ramsay and Guy Savoy.
Tickets for some activities have already sold out, but here are the featured events still available as of Thursday:
An Anniversary Celebration with Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, 6:30 May 10 at Nobu at Caesars Palace. Chef Nobu marks the fifth anniversary of his Las Vegas restaurant, located at his hotel-within-a-hotel, by preparing a special meal incorporating signature dishes featuring Japanese Waygu beef. Belvedere Vodka and caviar will be served at an ice bar. Tickets cost $555.
Burgers & Beats, 9 p.m., May 12 at Black Tap at the Venetian. Michelin-starred chef Joe Isidori will encourage people to try the hamburgers that made him popular in New York City. For this event, guests will be able to take over the milkshake bar to concoct their own versions of the eatery's CrazyShakes as a DJ helps keep things shaking. Tickets cost $125.
A Cut Above the Rest, 10 a.m. May at Cut at the Palazzo. Chef Wolfgang Puck, the first celebrity chef to set up shop in Vegas, will prepare an exclusive steak-and-eggs brunch at Cut, his upscale steakhouse. Premium cocktails and wine will accompany the meal. Tickets cost $270.
Rao's Remembers Frank Sr., 6:30 p.m. May 10 at Rao's at Caesars Palace. Take a step back in time to the years of vintage Vegas and the Rat Pack as Rao's owners Frank Pellegrino Jr. and Ron Straci serve guests some of Frank Sinatra's favorite foods. Some of their own faves will also be on the special menu. Tickets cost $215.
More than 50 chefs and 2,500 guests will gather for Uncork'd's signature event, the Grand Tasting, where diners sample from scores of specially prepared dishes plus more than 100 wines. The event is held at the Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis at Caesars at 7:30 p.m. May 11. Tickets cost $260.
A complete schedule of events is online at Vegas Uncork'd by Bon Appetit.
ALSO