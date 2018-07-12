Advertisement

Here's what 57,000 flowers create at Vegas' Bellagio Conservatory, where love is in the air

Jul 12, 2018 | 4:00 AM
A troubadour crafted from flowers holds his mandolin as he greets visitors to the North Bed of the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden in Las Vegas. (MGM Resorts)

With a little help from 57,000 flowers, love is in the air this summer as the gardens at Bellagio bring the romance of Italy to Las Vegas.

“That’s Amore,” the exhibit at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden, is on display through Sept. 9. The fragrant showcase is free and open around the clock.

In the East Garden, guests enter under a canopy of lemon tree branches. The scene is reminiscent of Capri’s Da Paolino restaurant, where diners, including many wedding parties, eat al fresco amid a grove of lemon trees.

Flowers, ornate vases and a four-tiered fountain add to the scene, as do a giant sun and oversize lemons suspended from the ceiling.

A much-larger fountain may remind you of the Fontana dell’Ovato at Villa d’Este, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Tivoli, Italy. The Las Vegas version of the fountain, covered in ivy, is 22 feet tall. The villa grounds are a favorite of wedding photographers.

Two mated trumpeter swans float in the North Garden. A few feet away stands a troubadour with his mandolin, both sculpted using flowers. Behind him, burgundy velvet curtains, seemingly snatched from Milan’s Teatro alla Scala opera house, frame the display.

Water flows from an oversized, handcrafted vase and from the mouths of monkeys and lions in a scene reminiscent of the Hundred Fountains in Capri. "That's Amore" is this summer's theme at the famous gardens at the Bellagio resort in Las Vegas.
Water flows from an oversized, handcrafted vase and from the mouths of monkeys and lions in a scene reminiscent of the Hundred Fountains in Capri. "That's Amore" is this summer's theme at the famous gardens at the Bellagio resort in Las Vegas. (MGM Resorts)

Follow a walkway to the South Garden for a return to the island of Capri. A tiled bench that’s modeled after one in the Gardens of Augustus sits beside a pond. A tranquil fountain where water spills from a large, handcrafted vase and the mouths of lions and monkeys evokes the Hundred Fountains at Villa d’Este.

And that’s what 4,750 dozen flowers gets you.

