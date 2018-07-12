Here's what 57,000 flowers create at Vegas' Bellagio Conservatory, where love is in the air

With a little help from 57,000 flowers, love is in the air this summer as the gardens at Bellagio bring the romance of Italy to Las Vegas.
“That’s Amore,” the exhibit at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden, is on display through Sept. 9. The fragrant showcase is free and open around the clock.
In the East Garden, guests enter under a canopy of lemon tree branches. The scene is reminiscent of Capri’s Da Paolino restaurant, where diners, including many wedding parties, eat al fresco amid a grove of lemon trees.
Flowers, ornate vases and a four-tiered fountain add to the scene, as do a giant sun and oversize lemons suspended from the ceiling.
A much-larger fountain may remind you of the Fontana dell’Ovato at Villa d’Este, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Tivoli, Italy. The Las Vegas version of the fountain, covered in ivy, is 22 feet tall. The villa grounds are a favorite of wedding photographers.
Two mated trumpeter swans float in the North Garden. A few feet away stands a troubadour with his mandolin, both sculpted using flowers. Behind him, burgundy velvet curtains, seemingly snatched from Milan’s Teatro alla Scala opera house, frame the display.
Follow a walkway to the South Garden for a return to the island of Capri. A tiled bench that’s modeled after one in the Gardens of Augustus sits beside a pond. A tranquil fountain where water spills from a large, handcrafted vase and the mouths of lions and monkeys evokes the Hundred Fountains at Villa d’Este.
And that’s what 4,750 dozen flowers gets you.