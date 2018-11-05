Soar more than 1,000 feet above Las Vegas on the new Fly Linq

No capes will be provided, but Las Vegas visitors soon will be able to soar through the air, superhero-style, on the Strip’s first zip-line.
As many as 10 friends can ride at the same time on the Fly Linq at the Linq Promenade, a dining, entertainment and retail district across Las Vegas Boulevard from Caesars Palace.
The new attraction will open Nov. 9. The first ride is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.
Riders are launched from atop a 114-foot-tall tower. Cables then carry them more than 1,100 feet above the pedestrian mall to a landing point near the base of the High Roller observation wheel.
Guests must weigh at least 80 and not more than 300 pounds and must choose to ride in either the seated or the superhero position: lying flat and face down. Outstretched arms are optional.
Daytime flights — those before 5 p.m. — cost $25 for seated and $35 for superhero. At night, those rates are $30 and $40, respectively.
Riders can save $5 by buying tickets in advance online.
The Fly Linq experience is about 250 feet longer than SlotZilla, the existing zip-line downtown at the Fremont Street Experience. Daytime rides there cost $20 seated and $40 for the Super Hero Zoom. In the evening, prices are $25 and $49, respectively.