Want to master Spanish? Try an immersion program in Mexico City

Spend your vacation learning the Spanish language, then Zen out with yoga. The classes, which are limited to 10 participants, are held in a restored 1920s Spanish Revival mansion in the heart of Mexico City's Polanco District.
The six-day immersion program combines group and intense one-on-one sessions, assessments and yoga sessions.
The program also includes art tours, dinner at a well-known restaurant and cultural activities that encourage participants to converse with native speakers.
Dates: April 29, May 6, June 17 and 24
Price: From $5,220 per person, double occupancy; $5,620 for single occupancy. Includes all instruction, seven nights' accommodation, all daytime meals, a dinner, private art visits, speakers, yoga and airport transfers. International airfare not included.
Info: Fluenz Immersion, (877) 358-3695
