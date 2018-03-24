Advertisement

Thousands around the world step up to March for Our Lives

By Jeremiah M. Bogert Jr.
Mar 24, 2018 | 11:40 AM
Thousands around the world step up to March for Our Lives
LOS ANGELES: Students and supporters take part in the March for Our Lives, held in solidarity with the larger march in Washington. D.C., organized by survivors of the February shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. (GIna Ferazzi / Gina Ferazzi)

Inspired to act by the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., last month that killed 17 people, thousands of people across the United States and around the world marched in support of gun control on Saturday.

Live coverage »

Hundreds Of Thousands Attend March For Our Lives In Washington DC
WASHINGTON, DC: Gun reform advocates line Pennsylvania Avenue while attending the March for Our Lives rally. Win McNamee / Getty Images
March For Our Lives in Philadelphia, USA - 24 Mar 2018
PHILADELPHIA: Students and supporters take part in the March for Our Lives Tracie Van Auken / EPA-Shutterstock
3042374_ME_0324_Gun_Violence_March_IK
Marchers carry portraits of the 17 who were killed in the Parkland, Fla. shooting. The portraits were drawn by Gracie Pekrul, 16, a student of Simi Valley Oak Park Independent School. Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times
'March for our lives' in New York, USA - 24 Mar 2018
NEW YORK: Shrouded demonstrators holding pictures of victims of gun violence join the March for Our Lives in Manhattan. Alba Vigaray / EPA / Shutterstock
March For Our Lives in Berlin, Germany - 24 Mar 2018
BERLIN: Gun control advocates from several countries joined the March for our Lives in the shadow of the Brandenburg Gate. Omer Messinger / EPA-Shutterstock
'March for our lives' in New York, USA - 24 Mar 2018
NEW YORK: A girl holds a sign during the March for Our Lives event in Manhattan. Alba Vigaray / EPA / Shutterstock
3042374_ME_0324_Gun_Violence_March_IK
LOS ANGELES: Emie Malanaphy, 13, lifted by Jonathan Rea, 29, holds a sign alluding the Florida sheriff's deputy who didn't go in to confront the gunmen during the Parkland, Fla. shooting. Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times
US-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-PROTEST-POLITICS
WASHINGTON: A lone protester in front of the Washington Monument. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP/Getty Images
LOS ANGELES: Thousands of protesters fill Broadway as they march towards Grand Park. GIna Ferazzi / Gina Ferazzi
Hundreds Of Thousands Attend March For Our Lives In Washington DC
WASHINGTON: Protesters wrote messages on their hands such as "Never Again" and "Don't Shoot." Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Thousands Join March For Our Lives Events Across US For School Safety From Guns
NEW YORK: Thousands of people marched against gun violence in Manhattan. Spencer Platt / Getty Images
Thousands Join March For Our Lives Events Across US For School Safety From Guns
NEW YORK: Musician Paul McCartney joins thousands of people marching against gun violence in Manhattan. Spencer Platt / Getty Images
TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-US-RIGHTS
LONDON: Protesters stage a "die-in" outside the U.S. Embassy during the March for Our Lives in London. Tolga Akmen / AFP/Getty Images
March For Our Lives in Philadelphia, USA - 24 Mar 2018
PHILADELPHIA: Students and supporters take part in the March for Our Lives. Tracie Van Auken / EPA-Shutterstock
3042374_ME_0324_Gun_Violence_March_IK
LOS ANGELES: Tiny hands rise above the crowd. Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times
March For Our Lives in Washington DC, USA - 24 Mar 2018
WASHINGTON: A young man covered his head in fake blood for Saturday's March for Our Lives. Michael Reynolds / EPA-Shutterstock
Advertisement
Advertisement