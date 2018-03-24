Thousands around the world step up to March for Our Lives

Inspired to act by the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., last month that killed 17 people, thousands of people across the United States and around the world marched in support of gun control on Saturday.
Live coverage » WASHINGTON, DC: Gun reform advocates line Pennsylvania Avenue while attending the March for Our Lives rally. Win McNamee / Getty Images PHILADELPHIA: Students and supporters take part in the March for Our Lives Tracie Van Auken / EPA-Shutterstock Marchers carry portraits of the 17 who were killed in the Parkland, Fla. shooting. The portraits were drawn by Gracie Pekrul, 16, a student of Simi Valley Oak Park Independent School. Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times NEW YORK: Shrouded demonstrators holding pictures of victims of gun violence join the March for Our Lives in Manhattan. Alba Vigaray / EPA / Shutterstock BERLIN: Gun control advocates from several countries joined the March for our Lives in the shadow of the Brandenburg Gate. Omer Messinger / EPA-Shutterstock NEW YORK: A girl holds a sign during the March for Our Lives event in Manhattan. Alba Vigaray / EPA / Shutterstock LOS ANGELES: Emie Malanaphy, 13, lifted by Jonathan Rea, 29, holds a sign alluding the Florida sheriff's deputy who didn't go in to confront the gunmen during the Parkland, Fla. shooting. Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times WASHINGTON: A lone protester in front of the Washington Monument. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP/Getty Images LOS ANGELES: Thousands of protesters fill Broadway as they march towards Grand Park. GIna Ferazzi / Gina Ferazzi WASHINGTON: Protesters wrote messages on their hands such as "Never Again" and "Don't Shoot." Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images NEW YORK: Thousands of people marched against gun violence in Manhattan. Spencer Platt / Getty Images NEW YORK: Musician Paul McCartney joins thousands of people marching against gun violence in Manhattan. Spencer Platt / Getty Images LONDON: Protesters stage a "die-in" outside the U.S. Embassy during the March for Our Lives in London. Tolga Akmen / AFP/Getty Images PHILADELPHIA: Students and supporters take part in the March for Our Lives. Tracie Van Auken / EPA-Shutterstock LOS ANGELES: Tiny hands rise above the crowd. Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times WASHINGTON: A young man covered his head in fake blood for Saturday's March for Our Lives. Michael Reynolds / EPA-Shutterstock