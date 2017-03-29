The early years covering Vietnam by Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Nick Ut

After 51 years at the Associated Press, Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Nick Ut is retiring. He took his most famous photo, showing a young girl running down a road naked and burned by napalm bombs that had been dropped on her village, in 1972 when he was just 21.

Born Huynh Cong Ut in Long An, in the Mekong Delta of southern Vietnam, Ut was 15 when his brother, Huynh Thanh My, was killed in 1965. An actor, Ut’s sibling had left the movie business to become a war photographer for the AP, until he was hit by a Viet Cong bullet. After his funeral, Ut showed up at the AP’s Saigon bureau, trying to get a job.

After starting in the darkroom, Ut went on to cover the war for several years, during which he was wounded three times.

He eventually moved to Los Angeles, where he covered news and entertainment for 44 years.

Full story »