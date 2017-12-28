Slide over these photos to compare SoCal's sunny weather to the Northeast's deep freeze

As much of the nation shivers under a deep freeze, Southern California topped 80 degrees in the last week of December.

Right, Chelse Volgyes clears snow from her car in Erie, Pa. Left, a woman fills up at a gas station along Pacific Avenue in San Pedro. (Jack Hanrahan / Erie Times-News / Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Right, Pedestrians brave cold weather for a stroll along the boardwalk at Waterfront Park in Burlington, Vt. Left, a woman strolls with a dog on the boardwalk at Shoreline Village in Long Beach. (Glenn Russell / The Burlington Free Press / Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Right, Logan Rogers pushes his bike along East Third Street in Erie, Pa. Left, bicyclists and skaters take advantage of the warm weather in Manhattan Beach. (Jack Hanrahan / Erie Times-News /Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Right, Snowboards at Laurel Mountain Ski Resort near Jennerstown, Pa. contrast with a surfer, left, catching a wave in Manhattan Beach. (John Rucosky / The Tribune-Democrat / Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Right, a man clears snow in Erie, Pa. Left, a child fills her bucket along the shoreline in Manhattan Beach. (Greg Wohlford / Erie Times-News / Christina House / Los Angeles Times)