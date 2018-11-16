Not the warmest of welcomes as migrant caravan arrives in Tijuana

After traveling nearly 3,000 miles, enduring sweltering heat, tropical downpours, chilly evenings and endless stretches of mountains and desert during more than a month on the road, Ana Lidia Cruz acknowledged being somewhat deflated upon her arrival to this sprawling border city.

“Everywhere in Mexico, people treated us so nicely — they gave us food, water, places to stay,” said Cruz, 38, who was seated beneath a metal sculpture of dolphins in the seaside Playas de Tijuana district. “But here, they don’t seem to want us. We’re all tired, and a bit disillusioned.”

She and her two children, Honduran citizens, are among the members of the migrant caravan that drew the ire of President Trump and became an incendiary issue in the run-up to the U.S. midterm election.

Food and shelter

Immigrants who are part of the caravan that has made its way from Honduras seek shelter at the Benito Juarez Sports Center in Tijuana. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) Mariachi musicians play for Immigrants arriving by bus at the Benito Juarez Sports Center in Tijuana. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) A man distributes food outside the Benito Juarez Sports Center in Tijuana. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) About 1,500 people from the migrant caravan traveling across Mexico have arrived in Tijuana. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) Clockwise from top left; immigrants who are part of the caravan that has made its way from Honduras seek shelter at the Benito Juarez Sports Center in Tijuana; Mariachi musicians play for Immigrants arriving by bus at the Benito Juarez Sports Center in Tijuana; about 1,500 people from the migrant caravan traveling across Mexico have arrived in Tijuana; a man distributes food outside the Benito Juarez Sports Center in Tijuana. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

In recent days, hundreds of caravan members — including Cruz and her two children, 12 and 14 — have been arriving in Tijuana, across the border from San Diego. Thousands more are expected to arrive here later Thursday and through the weekend.

They have received something less than a warm welcome in a city that has long been a byway for northbound migrants — and a place where most residents have origins elsewhere in Mexico.

Hondurans, who were part of the migrant caravan, wait for shelter outside the Benito Juarez Sports Center in Tijuana. Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times

“I understand that many people here in Tijuana are nervous about us, but we didn’t come here to cause any problems,” said Edy Rivera, 37, a farmer from Honduras who said he hoped to find work in the United States and send money home to his wife and three children. “We are just passing through. We plan to get in line at the border and present ourselves legally. Hopefully, the American president will find it in his heart to let us in.”

Visible presence

U.S. Border Patrol officers patrol on horseback near the border wall in Imperial Beach. Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times

Later in the day, as buses filled with caravan participants continued to arrive, migrants camped on the sidewalk outside the sports center. A mariachi band serenaded the growing crowd, bringing cries of “Viva Mexico!” from the Central Americans, many of whom sang along.

Many of the mariachi ballads were standards about the perils and pitfalls of migrants crossing the border.

A Honduran woman eats a hot meal outside the Benito Juarez Sports Center in Tijuana. Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times

For more visual journalism, vist Framework »

lee.sinco@latimes.com

Twitter: @luissinco